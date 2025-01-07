Save big! Discover how to use Meesho's price filter
What's the story
Finding the perfect items within your budget on the Meesho app for Android can be a bit tricky.
The price filter feature makes it easy, allowing you to customize search results to fit your budget.
This guide will teach you how to use this feature, so you can shop smart and save money!
Price filtering
Accessing and applying the price filter
After signing into Meesho on your Android, choose a category or search for items.
Tap "Filter" at the top or bottom of the screen.
Options will appear, such as size, color, and price. Move the slider or enter your budget in ₹, then click "Apply."
Your search will now display products within your specified price range.
Advanced filtering
Refining search results further
After using the price filter in Meesho's app, don't stop there! You can further narrow down your search.
Choose filters like popularity, ratings, and new arrivals within your budget. That way, you're guaranteed to find great deals within your price range.
Remember to click 'Apply' to refresh results. Now, you can effortlessly stay within budget while exploring Meesho's huge selection.