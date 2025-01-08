Unable to add card to Paytm? Try these steps
What's the story
The process of adding a new credit or debit card to your Paytm wallet on an Android device is quick and easy, and it significantly increases the ease of making payments.
Whether you're a long-time Paytm user or just getting started, this step-by-step guide will ensure you have all the knowledge you need to add your card with ease, paving the way for fast and secure transactions in the future.
Profile and settings
Navigate and access payment settings
After you log into the Paytm app, the first thing you need to do is head over to your profile section.
Just tap on your profile icon at the top left corner of the home screen.
In this area, you'll see all kinds of account settings, but the one you're looking for is "Payment Settings."
Give that a tap, and you'll be on your way to managing your payment methods.
Card information
Adding your card details securely
Click on "Add New Card" under Payment Settings to enter your card details
Make sure you enter the correct details for your card number, expiration date, and cardholder's name exactly as it is written on your card.
You will need to enter your CVV to authenticate it, but don't worry, your CVV isn't stored by Paytm for security reasons.
Final steps
Authentication and saving your card
To verify and securely store a new card in Paytm, a ₹1 authentication fee is charged and refunded within 48 hours.
After inputting payment details and choosing to save your card, simply approve a ₹2 payment for final verification.
This makes adding your card both secure and convenient, streamlining future transactions.