What's the story

Tired of scrolling endlessly to find the perfect meal? Swiggy's customization features make your food ordering experience quicker, smarter, and tailored to your tastes!

From setting dietary preferences to smart suggestions and instant reorders, it's your one-stop app for seamless dining decisions.

With tools like WhatToEat and live order tracking, you can focus on feasting while Swiggy handles the rest. Here's how to personalise your food preferences and make ordering even more delightful!