Never settle again! Personalize Swiggy food options in minutes
What's the story
Tired of scrolling endlessly to find the perfect meal? Swiggy's customization features make your food ordering experience quicker, smarter, and tailored to your tastes!
From setting dietary preferences to smart suggestions and instant reorders, it's your one-stop app for seamless dining decisions.
With tools like WhatToEat and live order tracking, you can focus on feasting while Swiggy handles the rest. Here's how to personalise your food preferences and make ordering even more delightful!
Update & navigate
Update and navigate with ease
First, make sure you have the latest version of the Swiggy app downloaded on your Android device.
Open the app and sign in using your login details.
The home screen provides a glimpse of trending offers, new and popular restaurants, as well as customized recommendations tailored to your location and previous interactions.
Leverage these features to navigate the app like a pro.
Customize & order
Personalize your food journey
Swiggy employs machine learning to tailor restaurant lists and dishes to your preferences, based on your previous orders and searches.
Leverage filters on the home screen or search pages to instantly find trending restaurants or the best deals.
The redesigned dish-customization flow cuts navigation efforts in half.
For dishes you order often, keep an eye out for "repeat" tags. This will allow you to easily reorder your favorites.
WhatToEat & Track
Decision-making simplified
Beat decision fatigue with Swiggy's WhatToEat feature! It recommends dishes according to your mood or desired cuisine via fun, interactive bubbles.
After ordering, use live order tracking to check the real-time ETA of your order.
This way, you're always in the know about your order's progress, from preparation to delivery. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to a stress-free ordering experience.