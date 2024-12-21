Summarize Simplifying... In short To manage your WhatsApp storage, check the total space it's using in the 'Manage Storage' section under 'Settings'.

WhatsApp may not work properly if storage space gets critically low

How to free up storage for WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:09 pm Dec 21, 202403:09 pm

What's the story Popular messaging app WhatsApp needs enough storage on your device to work properly. You can check and manage the storage consumed by WhatsApp from within the app itself. However, do note that there may be a difference between the storage consumed as reported by WhatsApp and your Android device, as both use different methods to calculate storage.

Step #1

Checking WhatsApp storage usage

To check how much storage WhatsApp is consuming on your device, follow these steps: Open WhatsApp and tap on the three-dot menu icon on the top-right corner. From the drop-down menu, select 'Settings.' In the 'Settings' menu, tap on 'Storage and data' > 'Manage storage.' The total space occupied by WhatsApp will be shown at the top of this screen.

Step #2

Reviewing and deleting items to free up space

WhatsApp also lets you free up storage by deleting large files or those that have been forwarded multiple times. You can also delete items on a per-chat basis. For that, follow the same steps as above until you reach the 'Manage storage' screen. Here, select a chat/channel and tap search to find specific chats. You can sort them by Newest, Oldest, or Largest using the sort icon.

Step #3

Deleting items from WhatsApp media

Deleting an item from your WhatsApp media doesn't mean it will be removed from your device. If you have multiple copies of the same item, you will have to delete all of them to free up space. To delete items, follow the same steps as above until you reach a specific chat/channel in the Manage storage screen. Here, tap and hold an item to select it and then tap 'Delete.'

Step #4

Using search feature to delete items

WhatsApp also offers a search feature that can be leveraged to delete individual items. For this, tap on the search field at the top of your chats list and select Photos, Videos, or Documents. Select the item you want to delete and tap on the three-dot menu icon > 'Delete.' You can select between 'Delete for everyone' or 'Delete for me' options.

Step #5

WhatsApp's response to low storage alerts

If the available storage on your device goes critically low, WhatsApp may not work properly and could prompt you to free up space. To continue using the app without any interruptions, we recommend regularly checking and managing your WhatsApp storage usage. If you need help freeing up storage outside of WhatsApp, contact your phone's manufacturer for guidance.