Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp now allows you to preview voice notes before sending them.

Simply open a chat, hold the microphone icon, slide up for hands-free recording, and tap pause then play to preview.

You can also delete or continue recording, giving you full control over your voice messages. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It's a simple but effective way to communicate more confidently

How to preview voice notes on WhatsApp before sending them

By Akash Pandey 06:13 pm Dec 07, 202406:13 pm

What's the story WhatsApp allows users to preview voice notes before sending them, offering a convenient way to ensure your message is clear and accurate. By listening to your voice note, you can ensure your tone, content, and delivery are just right. It's a simple but effective way to communicate more confidently and avoid misunderstandings in important conversations.

User guide

Follow these steps

To use this feature, you first have to open an individual or group chat. After pressing and holding the microphone icon, slide up to activate hands-free recording. Once the message is recorded, tap the pause button, followed by the play button to preview the recording. For precise playback, you can tap and drag any part of the recording to play it from a specific timestamp.

Flexibility

Additional options for voice note management

In addition to previewing their voice notes, users also have the option to delete the recording or continue recording if they wish. Once satisfied with their message, they can send it by tapping the send button. This feature provides flexibility and control over voice messages before they are shared with others on WhatsApp.