Check how many hours you've spent on Instagram this way
Instagram, one of the most popular social media platforms, also provides a way to track daily usage. The tool is aimed at helping people manage their screen time better. It gives an insight into the average time spent on the app on a daily basis and lets you set limits on your usage. Here's how to check the time you have spent on Instagram.
Accessing details regarding the time
Your Instagram usage time begins when you open the app and ends when you close it or switch to another app. To check how much time you've spent on Instagram, go to your profile by tapping the profile icon in the bottom right. Next, tap the menu icon (horizontal lines) in the top right. Under "How you use Instagram," select "Your activity." Scroll down to "Time spent" to view your average time spent on Instagram over the past week.
Setting usage limits and sleep mode
Under the same section, you can also set break reminders at 15, 30, or 45-minute and one or 2-hour intervals, using the "Daily limit" feature. Instagram also allows you to enable "Sleep mode" with no notifications and auto-replies, and set days for the same.