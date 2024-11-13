Summarize Simplifying... In short Swiggy's IPO has made a strong debut with shares opening at ₹420, an 8% premium over the IPO price.

The public issue was well-received, especially by institutional buyers, pushing Swiggy's market cap to ₹89,549 crore.

Notably, the IPO is set to make around 500 employees crorepatis through a ₹9,000 crore payout via employee stock options, marking a significant wealth-creation event in India's startup scene.

Swiggy's market cap touched ₹89,549 crore in early trading hours

Swiggy shares debut at ₹420, 8% premium over IPO price

By Mudit Dube 11:27 am Nov 13, 202411:27 am

What's the story One of India's leading food delivery platform Swiggy has made its debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company's shares started trading on the NSE at ₹420, an 8% premium over their initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹390. On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹412, a 5.64% increase from its issue price. However, soon after listing, the shares extended gains to trade at ₹443 apiece.

Investor response

Swiggy's IPO garners significant interest from investors

Swiggy's IPO has received a strong response from investors, with the allotment for the public issue concluding on Monday. The retail category was subscribed 1.14 times, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment received a stronger response with 6.02 times subscription. The non-institutional investor (NII) category saw a weaker subscription of 0.41 times. With its listing, Swiggy has become the 50th company to list on the mainboard of the NSE and the 175th IPO on it in this financial year.

Market performance

Swiggy's market cap hits ₹89,549 crore

Swiggy's market cap touched ₹89,549.08 crore in early trading hours. The company's ₹11,327-crore public offering was fully subscribed by Friday's closing with the final subscription rate hitting 3.59 times the IPO. Employee reserved portion was bid 1.65 times. The share sale was priced at ₹371-390/share and included a ₹4,499 crore fresh issue and ₹6,828 crore worth of offer-for-sale.

Employee benefits

Swiggy's IPO to create wealth for employees

Swiggy's IPO marks a major wealth-generating milestone in the start-up ecosystem, with around 500 employees to become crorepatis. The offering will release ₹9,000 crore via employee stock options (ESOPs). Swiggy's ESOP disbursement will be one of the largest in India's start-up industry, similar to the massive $1.4-1.5 billion payout by Walmart-owned Flipkart.