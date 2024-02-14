The special trading session will run in two phases

NSE announces special trading session on March 2

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 06:45 pm Feb 14, 202406:45 pm

What's the story The National Stock Exchange will conduct a special trading session on March 2 (Saturday) with an intra-day switch over to the disaster recovery site. It is aimed at bolstering the exchanges' resilience in case of unexpected incidents that could disrupt operations. This unique session will cover both equity and equity derivatives segments. Initially slated for January 20, the event was postponed due to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Details about the session

Special trading session will occur in two phases

This special trading session will occur in two phases. The first phase, a 45-minute session, will begin at 9:15 am. The second live trading session will start at 11:30 am and end at 12:30 pm. During this time, all futures contracts can vary within a 5% operating range. Securities in Future and Options (F&O) segment will have upper and lower circuit limits of 5% while those with a 2% limit will retain their existing 2% circuit limit.

The rules

Settlement details for March 2 session

The circuit-limit approach has been adopted to curb excessive volatility during the special session. It's important to note that March 2 is a settlement holiday, meaning purchases made on March 1 (Friday) in the market will be settled on March 4 (Monday). Additionally, funds from F&O trades conducted on March 1 cannot be used during special disaster recovery sessions to guarantee that the testing does not interfere with the regular settlement cycle.