In brief Simplifying... In brief Ixigo, a leading Indian online travel booking site, made a strong debut in the market, opening at a 48.5% premium.

The company raised ₹333 crore from key investors through its IPO, which included new shares and an offer for sale by existing shareholders.

The funds will be used for working capital, tech enhancements, acquisitions, and corporate goals.

Ixigo IPO saw a subscription status of over 98 times on the final day of bidding

Ixigo shares make stellar market debut, open at 48.5% premium

By Mudit Dube 10:29 am Jun 18, 202410:29 am

What's the story Le Travenues Technology, the parent company of 'Ixigo,' has made a strong debut on the NSE and BSE today. The shares opened at ₹138.10 on NSE and ₹135 on BSE, marking a significant increase from the issue price of ₹93. This represents a premium of 48.5% and 45.16%, respectively. The three-day bidding period for the Ixigo IPO saw an enthusiastic response from investors, with a subscription status of 98.34 times on the final day of bidding.

About the company

Ixigo's journey and IPO details

Le Travenues Technology, founded by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar in 2007, operates the travel booking site Ixigo. It is one of India's leading online travel aggregators, assisting travelers in planning, booking, and managing their journeys by rail, plane, bus, and hotel.. The IPO offer price was set between ₹88 and ₹93 per share and Le Travenues Technology reported that it obtained ₹333 crore from key investors.

Financial details

Ixigo IPO's use of funds and grey market premium

The Ixigo IPO combines a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹120 crore with an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.66 crore equity shares worth ₹620 crore by existing shareholders at the top of the price range. The proceeds from this new offering will be used to meet the company's working capital needs, with ₹26 crore allocated for technology enhancements. The remaining capital will be used for inorganic growth through acquisitions and overall corporate goals.