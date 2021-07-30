Sensex rises over 125 points in early trade

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 125 points in early trade on Friday, tracking gains in index majors Tech Mahindra, TCS, and HDFC twins. Both the indices were oscillating frequently between green and red. The 30-share index was trading 125.81 points or 0.24 percent higher at 52,778.88 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 38.55 points or 0.24 percent to 15,817.00.

Gains and losses

Who were the top gainers or losers?

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 8 percent, followed by HCL Tech, Power Grid, HDFC, Dr. Reddy, and M&M. Besides, TCS and HDFC Bank gained up to 0.45 percent in the early deals. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Bharti Airtel, and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

Previous session

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index Sensex climbed 209.36 points or 0.40 percent to close at 52,653.07, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 69.05 points or 0.44 percent to 15,778.45. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 866.26 crore on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data.

Global markets

Brent crude was trading at $75.53 per barrel

Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported a 42.91 percent growth in the June quarter, consolidated net profit at Rs. 1,365.7 crore on higher revenue. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong were in the red. Equities on Wall Street too ended on a positive note in overnight sessions. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.68 percent to $75.53 per barrel.