For a page, go to the page, click the three-dot icon under the cover photo, select 'Invite friends', choose the friends, and click 'Send invitations'.

For a profile, log into the Facebook app, navigate to the desired profile, tap the three-dot icon, select 'Invite friends', choose the friends, and tap 'Send invitations'.

You should turn on Professional Mode first

How to invite friends to follow a Facebook page, profile

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:00 pm Dec 21, 202412:00 pm

What's the story Facebook allows you to invite your friends to like or follow a Page, or follow a profile on the platform. The feature is aimed at helping boost the visibility and reach of Pages or profiles. However, if you want your followers to be able to invite their friends to follow your profile, you should turn on Professional Mode. Let's see how to use this facility.

Inviting friends to like or follow a page

To invite friends to like or follow a Page, users would have to head over to the Page in question and click on the three-dot icon under the cover photo. From there, they can select 'Invite friends' and pick which profiles they want to send the invitation to. Once they have selected their friends, they just have to click 'Send invitations' to finish the job.

Inviting friends to follow a profile

The process for inviting friends to follow a profile is a bit different. Here, users first have to log into the Facebook app on their Android device. Then, they head over to the profile they want their friends to follow and tap on the three-dot icon below the cover photo. After tapping 'Invite friends' and selecting who they want to invite, they click on 'Send invitations' at the bottom of the screen.