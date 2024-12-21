Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to control video playback speed.

With options for normal, 1.5x, and 2.0x speeds, this feature is perfect for efficiently watching long videos or tutorials.

With options for normal, 1.5x, and 2.0x speeds, this feature is perfect for efficiently watching long videos or tutorials.

The speed control button is conveniently located next to the video progress bar and is set to roll out broadly in the coming weeks.

You can now control video playback speed on WhatsApp

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:51 am Dec 21, 202410:51 am

What's the story WhatsApp has introduced a feature to control the playback speed of videos. The update is currently available to select beta testers and will be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks. The feature was first announced for iOS users and is now being extended to Android with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.26.20 update, according to a WABetaInfo report.

The new video speed control feature is all about improving the user experience by letting them watch videos at their own pace. It offers three different playback speeds - normal, 1.5x, and 2.0x. The feature can prove especially handy for those watching long videos or tutorials, letting them consume content more efficiently without skipping on any important detail.

The speed control button sits right next to the video progress bar, making it easy for users to adjust the playback speed without interrupting their viewing experience. The feature should have a broad rollout in the coming weeks.