You can now control video playback speed on WhatsApp
WhatsApp has introduced a feature to control the playback speed of videos. The update is currently available to select beta testers and will be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks. The feature was first announced for iOS users and is now being extended to Android with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.26.20 update, according to a WABetaInfo report.
It enhances user experience
The new video speed control feature is all about improving the user experience by letting them watch videos at their own pace. It offers three different playback speeds - normal, 1.5x, and 2.0x. The feature can prove especially handy for those watching long videos or tutorials, letting them consume content more efficiently without skipping on any important detail.
How to access the new feature
The speed control button sits right next to the video progress bar, making it easy for users to adjust the playback speed without interrupting their viewing experience. The feature should have a broad rollout in the coming weeks.