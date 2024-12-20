Summarize Simplifying... In short To update your delivery address on Amazon, simply log in, tap "You", select "Your Addresses", and add or edit as needed.

How to update your delivery address on Amazon

By Akash Pandey 06:39 pm Dec 20, 202406:39 pm

What's the story Updating your Amazon delivery address is a simple process that ensures your orders reach you without delay. Whether you've recently moved or just need to adjust your existing details, keeping your address accurate is essential for hassle-free shopping and avoid delivery delays. Here's how you can easily update your delivery address on Amazon.

Adding a new address

To add a new delivery address on Amazon, open the app and log in to your account. Tap the "You" option at the bottom of the screen, then select "Your Addresses" under the "Your Account" category. Now use the "Add a new address" option at the top, fill in the details, and click "Add Address" at the bottom.

Editing an existing address

Amazon also allows you to edit an existing address. Simply click on the "Edit" option next to the saved address, update it with the new information, and tap the "Update address" button at the bottom. If you wish to set this one as the default address for all the deliveries, tap the "Set as Default" icon.