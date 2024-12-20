Summarize Simplifying... In short Starting January 20, 2025, a new system called masked KYC will hide sensitive customer details in records, enhancing data security and privacy.

The Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCRR) has extended the implementation timeline for this system, allowing entities to update their systems to comply with the new regulations.

The new rules will only display the last four digits of KYC identifiers, requiring authentication and unique IP addresses for access, thus reducing unauthorized access.

KYC masking mandatory from January 20: What changes for you

By Akash Pandey 06:16 pm Dec 20, 2024

What's the story The Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCRR) has extended the date of implementation for masking KYC identifiers to January 20, 2025. The move is aimed at improving data security and preventing misuse of sensitive information like Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN, and Driving License numbers in its system. The new method will only show the last four digits of these identifiers.

Enhanced protection

Masked KYC: A step toward data security

The masked KYC procedure would involve hiding sensitive details in customer records shared through CKYCRR. The new system will protect the privacy of individuals and reduce the chances of unauthorized access. Reporting entities would still have access to complete KYC records with a unique CKYC Reference ID assigned to each record.

Timeline adjustment

CKYC extends implementation timeline

Previously, the launch date for this initiative was December 16, 2024. However, CKYC has pushed the deadline after requests from several reporting entities. The additional time is meant to give these entities a chance to update their systems and comply with the new regulations. CKYC has clarified that no further extensions will be given beyond this revised deadline.

Regulation changes

New regulations for accessing KYC records

The new regulations mandate that only last four digits of KYC identifiers will be displayed in search responses and match confirmations. Entities will have to use this new unique identifier to download complete KYC records. Accessing these records will require authentication factors and unique IP addresses, adding another layer of data security.

Process impact

Impact on CKYC processes and future plans

The masking of KYC identifiers will impact all CKYC processes, such as search requests, responses, bulk file uploads, and more. Entities have been advised to test these changes in the CKYCRR test environment and update their systems ahead of the new deadline. From January 20, 2025 onward, CKYC will function under this masked KYC framework as part of broader government efforts to bolster customer data security and prevent misuse by unauthorized entities.