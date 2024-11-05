Summarize Simplifying... In short Wikipedia, the volunteer-driven online encyclopedia, is under legal scrutiny in India for allegedly hosting inaccurate and defamatory content.

The Delhi High Court has criticized Wikipedia's open editing feature, while the platform defends its policies, stating that it has guidelines to ensure legal compliance.

With over 56 million articles in 300+ languages, Wikipedia continues to be a major information source since its early 2000s launch.

The government questioned if Wikipedia should be considered a publisher instead of an intermediary

Centre issues notice to Wikipedia after complaints of bias, inaccuracies

What's the story The Indian government has sent a formal notice to Wikipedia, citing bias and inaccuracies on the platform. The notice also emphasized that editorial control is limited to a few. Further, the government questioned if Wikipedia should be considered a publisher instead of an intermediary. This comes after a September ruling by the Delhi High Court, which criticized Wikipedia's open editing model over risks of defamatory content.

Legal challenges

Wikipedia's open editing model under scrutiny

Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia that lets volunteers create and edit pages on any topic, is facing legal troubles in India. The platform has been accused of providing inaccurate and potentially defamatory content. The Delhi High Court's September ruling termed Wikipedia's open editing feature 'dangerous,' in a defamation case filed by a news agency against the platform.

Policy defense

Wikipedia defends its editing policies

Addressing the court's concerns, Wikipedia's lawyers assured that users are required to follow legal guidelines while creating or updating content. The platform stressed that it has set policies to regulate user contributions and ensure compliance with the law. Since its launch in the early 2000s, Wikipedia has come a long way, hosting over 56 million articles in over 300 languages.