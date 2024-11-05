Summarize Simplifying... In short Microsoft is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its Xbox platform, starting with a new AI chatbot designed to swiftly resolve gaming issues.

User feedback will play a crucial role in refining these AI features, emphasizing Microsoft's commitment to user-centered design.

The tool is currently limited to the US

Microsoft's new Xbox chatbot can quickly resolve your gaming issues

Nov 05, 2024

What's the story Microsoft has released its new AI-powered Xbox chatbot, the "Xbox Support Virtual Agent," for user testing. The innovative tool has been designed to help players resolve their gaming-related issues in a more efficient manner. It is currently available for Xbox Insiders in the US for trial via support.xbox.com. The bot can answer queries related to Xbox console and game support problems.

Valuing feedback from Xbox Insiders

Megha Dudani, Senior Product Manager Lead at Xbox, has stressed on the need for user feedback in fine-tuning the new AI chatbot. "We value the feedback from Xbox Insiders for this preview experience and any feedback received will be used to improve the Support Virtual Agent," she said. This highlights Microsoft's focus on user-centered design and improving its products on the go.

A step toward integrating AI into Xbox

The new Xbox chatbot is part of Microsoft's wider push to bring artificial intelligence (AI) into its gaming platform and services. The chatbot, which shows up as an animated AI character or a colorful Xbox orb while responding, is a major step in that direction.

Microsoft's future plans for AI in gaming

Microsoft is also looking at AI for game content creation, operations, and its Xbox platform and devices. The tech giant is experimenting with AI-generated art and assets for games, AI game testing, and generative AI NPCs. For the latter project, Microsoft has already partnered with Inworld. These initiatives show a shift in Microsoft's approach to integrating AI into its services, beyond just developer tools.