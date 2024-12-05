Summarize Simplifying... In short Linking a companion device to your WhatsApp account is a breeze.

Simply install WhatsApp on the desired device, agree to the terms, and select "Link as companion device".

Scan the QR code with your primary phone via WhatsApp Settings > Linked devices > Link a device.

Note, some features like Live Location and Add Status aren't supported on linked devices, and inactivity over 14 days may log you out.

How to link a companion device to your WhatsApp account

By Mudit Dube 01:52 pm Dec 05, 2024

What's the story WhatsApp offers a feature that allows you to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices simultaneously. This multi-device feature enables you to seamlessly access your chats and messages across different devices, including your primary phone and companion devices. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to link an Android device to your primary WhatsApp account.

First, download and install WhatsApp on the Android device you want to link as a companion device. Open the app and tap "Agree and Continue." Now, tap "Link as companion device." You'll see a QR code that needs to be scanned by your primary phone. On your main device, go to WhatsApp Settings > Linked devices > Link a device.

Live Location and Add Status features are currently not supported on companion devices. Successfully linked companion devices will display "This is a linked device." Your maind device doesn't need to stay online to use WhatsApp on linked devices, but your linked devices will be logged out if you don't use your primary account for over 14 days.