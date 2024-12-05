Summarize Simplifying... In short Regular consumption of dark chocolate could reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a study examining the eating habits of over 100,000 US healthcare workers.

The study found that those who ate an ounce of dark chocolate five times a week had a 21% lower risk of developing the disease.

Eating dark chocolate regularly may lower diabetes risk: Study

By Mudit Dube 12:49 pm Dec 05, 2024

What's the story A new research indicates that eating dark chocolate on a regular basis could possibly lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The research, led by scientists from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in Massachusetts, shows a possible 21% reduction in risk. However, the link between dark chocolate and lower diabetes risk is "controversial," some experts say.

Research details

Study explores impact of chocolate types on diabetes risk

The research team examined data from three long-term studies of nurses and healthcare workers in the US. The studies, conducted in the 1970s and 1980s, examined the health and eating habits of 111,654 nurses who reported their chocolate consumption habits. The researchers observed that most previous studies did not distinguish between types of chocolate—dark, milk or white—which could affect their association with type 2 diabetes risk.

Findings

Dark chocolate consumption linked to lower diabetes risk

The study revealed that participants who ate a one-ounce serving (28.3gm) of chocolate at least five times a week were 10% less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those who rarely or never ate chocolate. When the type of chocolate was considered, the risk of type 2 diabetes among those who ate one serving of dark chocolate five times a week was 21% lower. However, higher consumption of milk chocolate was linked to long-term weight gain.

Health impact

Flavanols in dark chocolate could offer health benefits

Dark chocolate is high in flavanols, compounds also present in fruits and vegetables, which are thought to offer a variety of health benefits. Flavanols have previously been linked to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. The researchers propose that the increased sugar content in milk and white chocolate may not offer the same metabolic health benefits as dark chocolate because of their known dietary risk factor for cardiometabolic diseases.

Future research

Further trials needed to confirm dark chocolate's health benefits

The researchers stress the need for more randomized controlled trials to validate these findings and explore the mechanisms involved. The study has been published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ). A separate international study revealed last month that global diabetes rates have surged, doubling over the past 30 years. Published in The Lancet, the research highlights that the number of people living with diabetes worldwide has now surpassed 800 million.