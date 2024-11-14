Summarize Simplifying... In short A recent study reveals that over 800 million people worldwide are grappling with diabetes, with the majority of cases found in India, China, the US, and Pakistan.

The research highlights the urgent need for preventive measures, such as healthier diets and increased physical activity, especially as over half of adults with diabetes remain untreated.

Despite lower rates in countries like France and Denmark, the global rise in obesity and aging populations continue to fuel the diabetes epidemic.

Study finds over 800 million people affected by diabetes globally

By Simran Jeet 03:31 pm Nov 14, 202403:31 pm

What's the story A recent international study has shown that global diabetes rates have doubled in the last 30 years. The research, published in The Lancet, found that the number of people with diabetes across the world has doubled, now standing at over 800 million. Adult diabetes rates have jumped from about 7% to nearly 14% between 1990 and 2022, with the highest increase in low- and middle-income countries.

Research scope

Comprehensive analysis of over 140 million individuals

The study, led by researchers from NCD-RisC and the World Health Organization, analyzed data from over 140 million people aged 18 or older. The data was sourced from over 1,000 studies conducted across the globe. This extensive analysis has offered a detailed glimpse into the alarming rise in diabetes rates across the world.

Disease overview

Understanding diabetes: Causes and types

Diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when the body doesn't produce enough insulin or doesn't use it effectively. Uncontrolled diabetes can result in hyperglycaemia, which may severely damage nerves and blood vessels over time. The study differentiates between type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that affects insulin production, and type 2 diabetes, a metabolic disorder that affects insulin usage. Over 95% of diabetes cases are type 2, which can be prevented with healthy lifestyle choices.

Global distribution

Diabetes concentration highest in 4 countries

The study emphasizes stark health inequalities, as more than half of the world's diabetes cases are concentrated in just four countries: India (212 million), China (148 million), the US (42 million), and Pakistan (36 million). Indonesia and Brazil also reported high numbers, with 25 million and 22 million cases respectively. In regions such as the Pacific islands, Caribbean, Middle East, and North Africa, over a quarter of the population has diabetes.

Global contrast

Lower diabetes rates reported in select countries

On the other hand, countries like France, Denmark, Spain, Switzerland, and Sweden had lower diabetes rates of 2-4% for women. For men, the rates were 3-5% in Denmark, France, Uganda, Kenya, Malawi, Spain, and Rwanda. The study also observed that rising obesity levels and an aging global population add to the increasing type-2 diabetes risk.

Prevention focus

Urgent call for preventive measures against diabetes

Dr. Ranjit Mohan Anjana, the joint first author and president of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in India, stressed that preventing diabetes through diet and exercise is crucial for better global health. He said that the findings underscore the need for more ambitious policies that restrict unhealthy foods and improve opportunities to exercise. Despite the availability of glucose-lowering medications, treatment disparities remain globally, with treatment rates stagnating in many low- and middle-income countries.

Treatment gap

Over half of adults with diabetes untreated in 2022

In 2022 alone, over half of adults with diabetes—445 million people aged 30 and over—went untreated. Prof. Majid Ezzati, a senior author of the study from Imperial College London, stated that the research highlights the growing global inequalities in diabetes. This is particularly alarming since people with diabetes are usually younger in low-income countries. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged urgent action to curb the epidemic by promoting healthy diets, physical activity, and robust health systems.