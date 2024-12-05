Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram is rolling out new features to boost audience engagement and provide creators with better insights.

Instagram introduces 'Replies' for broadcast channels: How to use

By Akash Pandey 12:19 pm Dec 05, 2024

What's the story Instagram has just upgraded its broadcast channels with new capabilities aimed at enabling direct interaction between creators and their followers. The Meta-owned platform now lets creators turn on "Replies" in their broadcast channel for back-and-forth conversations. This way, participants can reply to photos or videos, like regular Instagram posts. All replies are neatly nested and can be liked, replied to, or reported. To enable replies: Tap your channel name, select "Channel controls," and enable "Allow members to reply to messages."

'Prompts' feature encourages audience engagement

Along with the "Replies" feature, Instagram is also introducing "Prompts." These are time-sensitive questions posted by creators on their channels, like "What are you having for dinner today?" The idea is to encourage audience engagement. Participants get a 24-hour window to respond with text or photos and can even like their favorite comments left by other users. To create a prompt, visit your channel, tap the "+" icon, and select "Prompt."

Updated metrics and guidance for Instagram creators

Instagram is also adding new metrics for creators to keep a check on their engagement levels. These include the total number of interactions, story shares, and poll votes. The platform will also offer "personalized, actionable guidance" to help creators grow and manage their audience in a better way. To access insights and best practices: Tap your channel name, Select "Channel performance," and tap "See all" to view detailed insights.

New features are now rolling out

The new features are rolling out globally from today. Instagram head Adam Mosseri first previewed the update by enabling it on his own "IG Updates" channel earlier this week. Although Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp also support broadcast channels, the new features have only been announced for Instagram. Meta is yet to reveal if they will eventually be expanded to its other platforms.