Ex-Miss India winner put under digital arrest for 2 hours
In a shocking incident, Shivankita Dixit, a Femina Miss India 2017 winner, was recently duped of ₹99,000 by cybercriminals posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers. The scammers accused her of involvement in money laundering and human trafficking. They claimed that her HDFC Bank account was linked to serious crimes like child kidnapping and robbery.
Scammers demand ₹2.5 lakh, threaten arrest
The fraudsters demanded ₹2.5 lakh from Dixit, threatening her with arrest if she failed to comply. Under immense pressure, she transferred ₹99,000—the maximum amount allowed by her account limit—to them. The scammers also urged her to borrow additional money from friends or relatives to meet their demand.
Scammers use WhatsApp video call for deception
The scammers pushed for a WhatsApp video call to take their ruse forward. On the call, a man appeared in a police uniform with "Cyber Police Delhi" written on his back. Dixit was made to speak with four people on the call, including a woman who claimed to be handling her case since she was also female.
Victim's father recalls traumatic experience
Recalling the incident, Dixit's father, Sanjay Dixit, said she had locked herself in her room and was crying while on the call. "We repeatedly knocked on the door, but she didn't respond. When she finally opened it, we discovered she had been scammed," he stated.
Family files complaint, demands strict action
After realizing the fraud, Dixit and her family approached the cyber police and filed an online FIR. Her father said, "We want our money back and strict action against the culprits so that others don't suffer the same fate." The case is under investigation.