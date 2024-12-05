Summarize Simplifying... In short A former Miss India winner was tricked into transferring ₹99,000 to fraudsters who posed as cyber police on a WhatsApp video call.

The scammers demanded ₹2.5 lakh, threatening her with arrest, and even urged her to borrow money to meet their demand.

After realizing the scam, the victim's family filed a complaint with the cyber police, who are now investigating the case. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The scammers accused her of money laundering

Ex-Miss India winner put under digital arrest for 2 hours

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:13 pm Dec 05, 202406:13 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, Shivankita Dixit, a Femina Miss India 2017 winner, was recently duped of ₹99,000 by cybercriminals posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers. The scammers accused her of involvement in money laundering and human trafficking. They claimed that her HDFC Bank account was linked to serious crimes like child kidnapping and robbery.

Threat and demand

Scammers demand ₹2.5 lakh, threaten arrest

The fraudsters demanded ₹2.5 lakh from Dixit, threatening her with arrest if she failed to comply. Under immense pressure, she transferred ₹99,000—the maximum amount allowed by her account limit—to them. The scammers also urged her to borrow additional money from friends or relatives to meet their demand.

Digital deception

Scammers use WhatsApp video call for deception

The scammers pushed for a WhatsApp video call to take their ruse forward. On the call, a man appeared in a police uniform with "Cyber Police Delhi" written on his back. Dixit was made to speak with four people on the call, including a woman who claimed to be handling her case since she was also female.

Emotional aftermath

Victim's father recalls traumatic experience

Recalling the incident, Dixit's father, Sanjay Dixit, said she had locked herself in her room and was crying while on the call. "We repeatedly knocked on the door, but she didn't respond. When she finally opened it, we discovered she had been scammed," he stated.

Legal action

Family files complaint, demands strict action

After realizing the fraud, Dixit and her family approached the cyber police and filed an online FIR. Her father said, "We want our money back and strict action against the culprits so that others don't suffer the same fate." The case is under investigation.