In brief Simplifying... In brief The Sensex closed at 77,337 points, with Nifty above the 23,500 mark.

Top gainers included HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank, while Titan Company, Larsen, and Maruti Suzuki saw declines.

In global markets, the Shanghai Composite Index rose, but the Hang Seng and Nikkei fell.

The Indian Rupee dropped slightly against the US Dollar, and fuel prices remained stable in Delhi and Mumbai. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 0.96% to 15,442 points

Sensex closes at 77,337 points, Nifty settles above 23,500 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:06 pm Jun 19, 202404:06 pm

What's the story On Wednesday, the stock market closed on a flat note. The Sensex settled at 77,337.59 points, and Nifty ended at 23,521.6 points. While the broader market traded near the flat line, the midcap stocks showed bearish signals, as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 148.6 points, or 0.96%, to 15,442.95 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PVT BANK, NIFTY BANK, and NIFTY FIN SERVICE topped the list, edging up 1.97%, 1.86%, and 1.56%, respectively. The top stock gainers were HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank, which climbed 3.11%, 2.92%, and 1.92%, respectively. Titan Company, Larsen, and Maruti Suzuki led the negative pack, plunging 3.53%, 2.69%, and 2.54%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to settle at 3,018.05 points. However, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 18,430.39 points, while the Nikkei declined to 38,570.76 points. In the US market, NASDAQ surged 0.03% to 17,862.23 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.04% against the US Dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.04% lower to ₹83.45 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at ₹71,715, the silver futures closed at ₹89,100. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices surged by $0.36, or 0.45% to $80.67 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices saw no change on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter, while petrol is sold at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is available at ₹92.13 per liter and petrol at ₹104.19 per liter.