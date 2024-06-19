In brief Simplifying... In brief Shares of Delta Corp are rising due to reports of a possible GST waiver.

The online gaming industry, currently facing hefty taxes, is seeking a reduction in GST.

The online gaming industry, currently facing hefty taxes, is seeking a reduction in GST.

They propose a shift from taxing the full face value to taxing the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR), arguing that the current tax rate is too high for start-ups to sustain.

The GST Council might discuss the move on June 22

Delta Corp shares soar on reports of potential GST waiver

By Akash Pandey 03:08 pm Jun 19, 202403:08 pm

What's the story Shares of online gaming company Delta Corp, hit a five-month high on Wednesday, following reports that the GST Council may consider an amendment to the CGST Act. This amendment could potentially dismiss retrospective tax demands, a move that the gaming industry has been advocating for. At 3:00pm, Delta Corp shares had risen over 11%, while Nazara Tech also experienced an early trade share price spike. In the past month, Delta Corp's shares have risen 23%, while Nazara's have surged 40%.

Tax dispute

Challenging retrospective GST notices

The CGST Act includes provisions for notices, in cases where e-gaming entities paid lower taxes due to ambiguity/interpretation issues related to the law. The GST Council might discuss a recommendation to amend the Act at its upcoming meeting on June 22. Currently, there are 30 petitions by online real money gaming companies which are challenging retrospective GST notices seeking thousands of crores in dues. This is calculated at 28% on face value of bets pending before the Supreme Court.

Tax proposal

Online gaming industry seeks tax reduction

The online gaming industry has expressed intentions to approach the new government, to seek a reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST). They propose that tax be computed on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) instead of full face value. Unnamed industry players have said this proposal is based on their belief that the current high tax rate is unsustainable for start-ups in this sector.