Next Article

The firm plans to invest in early-stage start-ups focusing on sports tech and gaming sectors

Indian VC firm launches ₹350cr fund for boosting e-sports ecosystem

By Mudit Dube 06:03 pm Apr 04, 202406:03 pm

What's the story Centre Court Capital (CCC), a venture capital firm, has initiated a ₹350 crore fund aimed at strengthening the Indian e-sports ecosystem over the next three years. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the country's capital market regulator, approved this fund a year ago. CCC Founder and General Partner, Mustafa Ghouse, revealed that ₹200 crore has already been raised toward this goal and remaining amount will be sourced by the end of this year.

Investment focus

CCC to invest in early-stage start-ups in sports tech, gaming

CCC plans to invest in early-stage start-ups, with investments ranging from ₹8-24 crore, primarily focusing on sports tech and gaming sectors. Half of the fund is earmarked for follow-up investments. The firm has already started investing from this fund and expects more announcements soon. The Sajjan Jindal Family Trust, led by Parth Jindal, serves as an anchor investor for this fund. Ghouse also plans to set up an offshore feeder fund in GIFT City to attract international investors.

Sector growth

India's gaming sector experiencing exponential growth

Ghouse highlighted the exponential growth of the sports tech and gaming sectors in India. He emphasized that technology is revolutionizing how sport is played and consumed. With 396 million gamers, India has the second-largest population of gamers worldwide. The Indian gaming sector is projected to expand at a five-year CAGR of 21%. CCC aims to lead this transformation in the sports tech and gaming sectors.