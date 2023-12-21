AI start-up Anthropic is in talks to raise $750mn

1/3

Business 1 min read

AI start-up Anthropic is in talks to raise $750mn

By Rishabh Raj 01:21 pm Dec 21, 202301:21 pm

The company already has received investments from Google and Amazon

Anthropic is in talks to raise a whopping $750 million (nearly Rs. 6,250 crore) in a funding round led by Menlo Ventures, according to Reuters. Anthropic is an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up founded by sibling duo Dario and Daniela Amodei The former OpenAI executives aim to rival the ChatGPT maker and become a major player in the tech world. With a current valuation of $18.4 billion, Anthropic is definitely making waves in the industry.

2/3

Anthropic has received investments from Google and Amazon

The AI start-up has already caught the attention of tech giants Google and Amazon, who have invested up to $2 billion and $4 billion, respectively, in recent months. This massive financial backing showcases Anthropic's potential and its ability to go head-to-head with competitor OpenAI. The race is on to see which company will come out on top.

3/3

Fierce rivalry between Anthropic and OpenAI

In the battle for AI supremacy, Anthropic's Claude AI models are competing with OpenAI's GPT series. In November, OpenAI's board of directors approached Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei about potentially replacing Sam Altman and even merging the two AI start-ups. This news highlights the fierce rivalry between the companies as they vie for leadership in the AI industry.