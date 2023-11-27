By 2032, AI will reduce accounting workload by nearly 50%

By Sanjana Shankar 01:01 pm Nov 27, 202301:01 pm

Pearson's report examined over 5,000 jobs and the time spent on specific tasks using generative AI tools

Generative AI is predicted to cut down 46% of time invested in accounting tasks and bookkeeping by 2032 in India, per Pearson's Skills Outlook report. The study discloses that nearly 30% or more of the time spent on tasks in certain white-collar roles, in a working week, could be handled by AI. On the other hand, less than 1% of a blue-collar worker's job could be replaced by generative AI.

Most impacted jobs and task-level impact difference

In India, jobs that will be most affected include Word Processors and Related Operators (40% automation), Administrative Secretaries and Related Associate Professionals (38%), Stall and Market Salespersons (30%), and Accountants (28%). The report emphasizes a notable 29% difference in task-level impact between the most affected white-collar and blue-collar jobs in India. Conversely, the five least impacted blue-collar jobs have no tasks affected, whereas the least impacted white-collar jobs all have about 10% or more time spent on tasks affected.

Blue-collar jobs with the highest impact

For blue-collar jobs, the most impacted roles are Weavers, Knitters and Related Workers (17%); Basketry Weavers, Brush Makers and Related Workers (17%); Weaving and Knitting Machine Operators (16%); Waiters and Bartenders (15%); Bakers, Pastry Cooks and Confectionery Makers (15%). The least impacted jobs, in terms of percentage of time spent on tasks that can be automated or augmented by generative AI, are Working Proprietors, Directors and Executives in Transport and Communication (10%), Sales and Marketing Managers (10%), and Lawyers (10%).

Pearson's recommendations for workers and employers

Mike Howells, President of Pearson Workforce Skills, said, "Workers and employers should look at how they can ride this wave of change by using the best of AI and the best of human skills together." This could mean employing technology to take over repetitive tasks, allowing people to concentrate on high-value activities, or enhancing uniquely human skills like creativity, communication, and leadership. Pearson's report examined over 5,000 jobs and the time spent on specific tasks using generative AI tools.