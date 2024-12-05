Summarize Simplifying... In short Opposition leaders in India's Parliament, donned in vibrant protest attire, are demanding a discussion on allegations against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, who is accused of a $265 million bribery scheme in a US court.

They are also calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address these concerns in Parliament, as they believe he cannot investigate Adani without implicating himself.

The controversy has stirred up a storm in the ongoing winter session, adding a dash of color to the political landscape. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rijiju accused opposition of stalling Parliament's Winter Session

'Running around in colorful clothes': Rijiju on opposition's Parliament protest

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:53 pm Dec 05, 202405:53 pm

What's the story Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has slammed the opposition for stalling the proceedings of the Parliament during the Winter Session. He alleged they staged a "drama" outside the House and questioned their intentions. "I am very distressed by the behavior of the opposition parties since the beginning of the Winter Session today," he said.

Protest details

Opposition's protest against government

Rijiju also said opposition members were "running around the Parliament House wearing colorful clothes." This was in reference to leaders from several INDIA bloc parties who protested on the parliament premises, wearing black jackets with slogans like "Modi Adani Ek Hai" and "Adani Safe Hai." Rahul Gandhi, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi couldn't investigate Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani without implicating himself.

Discussion demand

Opposition demands discussion on Adani allegations

The protests were focused on calling for a debate on allegations against Adani in a US court for bribery and fraud. The Congress has stepped up its attack after the US Department of Justice charged Gautam Adani and associates with allegedly masterminding a $265 million bribery scheme. The bribes were allegedly paid to secure solar electricity contracts worth $2 billion over 20 years, an allegation the Adani Group has denied as "baseless."

Address demand

Opposition calls for PM Modi's address in Parliament

Amid the continued ruckus in Parliament's winter session, opposition leaders demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani issue. They also demanded Prime Minister Modi to attend House sessions and address their concerns. Gandhi was earlier stopped by authorities from visiting Sambhal, which he criticized as unconstitutional suppression by the BJP government.