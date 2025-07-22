'Sarzameen,' 'Mandala Murders': Top OTT releases this week

This week, OTT platforms are offering a diverse range of new releases that promise to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride. From Adam Sandler 's much-awaited return in Happy Gilmore 2 to the gripping murder mystery Mandala Murders, there's something for everyone. Here's a look at the latest OTT releases, all arriving on Friday (July 25).

#1, #2 'The Sandman' and 'Happy Gilmore 2' Netflix's The Sandman: Season 2 Part 2 (5 episodes) continues Dream's journey in a darker mythical land where he faces ancient furies of retribution. It is led by Tom Sturridge. Happy Gilmore 2 sees Sandler reprising his iconic role as an aging golfer dealing with personal and professional challenges. Watch it on the same streamer.

#3, #4 'Mandala Murders' and 'Rangeen' Mandala Murders, a chilling tale of ritualistic murders linked to a secret society in the quaint town of Charandaspur, is backed by YRF. It will stream on Netflix and stars Surveen Chawla and Vaani Kapoor. Rangeen is an entertaining blend of comedy and drama that follows Adarsh, an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he discovers his wife Naina's betrayal. The series, starring Viineet Kumar Siingh, will land on Amazon Prime Video.