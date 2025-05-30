It's Sonakshi's 'Nikita Roy' vs Kajol's 'Maa' this June 27
What's the story
Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming psychological thriller Nikita Roy has been postponed. The film, directed by Sinha's brother Kussh Sinha, will now be released on June 27, 2025.
The film's poster, featuring an intense close-up of Sinha, hints at a gripping storyline.
However, her big-screen comeback will face a box office clash with Maa, Kajol's upcoming horror drama, which is also set to release on the same day.
Both actors are bringing strong characters to the screen, promising a fierce theatrical showdown.
Release date change
'Nikita Roy' was earlier scheduled for a May release
Initially, Nikita Roy was set to hit theaters this Friday. However, the reason behind this delay has not been disclosed by the makers.
The film is produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani, and Ankur Takrani under the banner of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Film in association with Kratos Entertainment and Nikita Pai Films, with additional co-producers Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi.
Star-studded lineup
'Nikita Roy' boasts an impressive ensemble cast
The much-anticipated drama also features Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar in lead roles.
Nikita Roy promises to be a thrilling ride with psychological depth and emotional intensity.
Announcing the new release date on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Mark your calendars! Our edge-of-the-seat thriller, Nikita Roy, now has a new release date! Catch the suspense on 27th June 2025!"
Career highlights
Sinha's upcoming projects and digital ventures
Apart from Nikita Roy, Sinha is also set to make her Tollywood debut with the supernatural fantasy thriller Jatadhara.
Nikita Roy marks Sinha's first theatrical lead role since 2022's Double XL and her ensemble appearance in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024).
On the digital front, she has been a part of projects like Kakuda (ZEE5) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix.
'Maa'
Kajol's 'Maa' offers horror, emotion, and motherly strength
Releasing on the same day as Nikita Roy, Kajol's Maa tells the story of a mother battling dark forces to save her daughter.
Directed by Vishal Furia, the film presents Kajol as both protector and destroyer—rakshak and bhakshak.
The trailer features chilling scenes, from a mysterious dead body to a jungle demon.
With stars like Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta joining the cast, Maa promises intense drama and horror, creating tough competition at the box office.