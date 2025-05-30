What's the story

Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming psychological thriller Nikita Roy has been postponed. The film, directed by Sinha's brother Kussh Sinha, will now be released on June 27, 2025.

The film's poster, featuring an intense close-up of Sinha, hints at a gripping storyline.

However, her big-screen comeback will face a box office clash with Maa, Kajol's upcoming horror drama, which is also set to release on the same day.

Both actors are bringing strong characters to the screen, promising a fierce theatrical showdown.