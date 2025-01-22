Kumar said, "Even I am waiting to start Hera Pheri 3. I don't know, but if everything goes well, it will start this year."

He added, "When we started Hera Pheri, we didn't know it would go ahead to become such a cult. Even when I saw the film, I didn't understand."

"Yes, it was funny but none of us expected the characters of Babu Bhaiya (Rawal), Raju (Kumar), and Shyam (Shetty) to become a cult."