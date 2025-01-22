'Hera Pheri 3' will begin filming this year, confirms Akshay
What's the story
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently gave an update on the much-anticipated comedy film Hera Pheri 3.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said that he is eager to start the project and hinted that if everything goes according to plan, filming will start this year.
The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Sky Force.
Kumar's statement
'Even I am waiting to start Hera Pheri 3'
Kumar said, "Even I am waiting to start Hera Pheri 3. I don't know, but if everything goes well, it will start this year."
He added, "When we started Hera Pheri, we didn't know it would go ahead to become such a cult. Even when I saw the film, I didn't understand."
"Yes, it was funny but none of us expected the characters of Babu Bhaiya (Rawal), Raju (Kumar), and Shyam (Shetty) to become a cult."
Co-star's perspective
Paresh Rawal's insights on 'Hera Pheri 3' and co-stars
In a separate interview with India Today Digital, Paresh Rawal, who is set to reprise his role in Hera Pheri 3, shared his thoughts on the film.
He emphasized that the sequel should be "radically different" and take the characters into a new world.
When asked about working with Kumar and Suniel Shetty again, he confirmed that their equation remains unchanged.
Expectations
Rawal's expectations from the sequel
Rawal said, "Take a quantum leap. Take your character in a different background, a different world. Take the audience also to a different world."
He added, "That's how it should be. If it comes out like that, fine. But then let's see how it works out."