In short Simplifying... In short Renowned actress Rekha decided to scrap an interview she had given, with plans to redo it, according to journalist Masand, who defended her pursuit of perfection.

Rekha, known for her rare public appearances, recently attended Sonakshi Sinha's wedding, where she was seen getting emotional.

On the professional front, she was last seen in a cameo in "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se", with her last full-length film being "Super Nani" a decade ago. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rekha once canceled completed interview with journalist Rajeev Masand

Did Rekha scrap entire interview? Former journalist reveals surprising story

By Tanvi Gupta 03:56 pm Jul 20, 202403:56 pm

What's the story Did you know that veteran Indian actor Rekha once scrapped an entire interview after it was completed? Former journalist Rajeev Masand shared this fascinating tidbit during a recent interaction with the YouTube channel Shaardulogy. Recalling his encounter with the elusive actor, Masand said: "We did an interview with Rekha ji a couple of years ago...The whole interview was done and then she was like, 'I don't want to do this, can we scrap it?' I was speechless."

Pursuit of perfection

'The interview is just lying there...'

Masand revealed that Rekha had granted him several interviews in the past, but this particular one was left unused with a promise to redo it later. He revealed: "First of all she rarely gives interviews. She did a few with me. One we did many years ago and one a couple of years ago. The interview is just lying there, she said we will do it again."

Defending actions

Masand defended Rekha's decision to scrap the interview

Further, Masand defended the actor's decision, saying, "These are the people who are in the pursuit of perfection and excellence." "In [her] case, she is someone who comes out rarely," he said, adding, "If you are not liking the way you are looking or sounding, I understand you want to be in control. They are all in the pursuit of perfection."

Career update

Rekha's recent public appearance and professional endeavors

Meanwhile, the 69-year-old actor recently made news when she attended the wedding reception of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. A video shared by Sinha showed an emotional Rekha meeting the bride, who can be heard saying "Rona mat" (Don't cry) as Rekha wells up. Professionally, Rekha was last seen in a cameo role in the film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. Her last full-length feature film was Super Nani, released 10 years ago where she played Bharti Bhatia.