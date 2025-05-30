Yes, Sydney Sweeney is selling soap made from her bathwater
What's the story
Beauty sells, and now it seems, so does Beauty's bathwater!
Confused? Well, let's clear it up for you.
Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney has announced a collaboration with the natural soap brand Dr. Squatch.
The partnership will see the creation of a limited-edition soap called Sydney's Bathwater Bliss, which is made from her actual bathwater!
The product is "a perfect combination of the two best places on the planet: The outdoors and Sydney Sweeney's bathtub."
Product details
Sweeney's Bathwater Bliss soap: Ingredients and fragrance
The Bathwater Bliss soap is a medium-grit exfoliating bar made from sand, pine bark extract, and Sweeney's bathwater.
The soap has a unique fragrance that includes notes of pine, Douglas fir, and earthy moss.
In an official press release, Sweeney said she loves that they created something that's not just unforgettable but also smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product she loves.
Product purpose
Sweeney's soap aims to promote natural personal care products
Sweeney hopes her unusual product will help "guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and push them toward natural."
The limited-edition soap comes in blue packaging with a cartoon photo of Sweeney. Fans can buy it for $8, plus shipping costs, on Dr. Squatch's website once it launches on June 6.
The announcement post also features a picture of Sweeney taking a bath in a palace-like room with mountain views.
Career update
Sweeney has 'Euphoria' Season 3 coming up
Although Sweeney's post revealed the amusing collaboration came after actual feedback (she had teamed up with Dr. Squatch on a commercial before), most netizens seemed put off by the announcement online.
We'll know in a week if this experiment holds up.
Meanwhile, Sweeney recently teased that the third season of Euphoria will be "unhinged" for her character, Cassie. The eight-episode third season is set to premiere in 2026, four years after the second season aired.
Twitter Post
People found it hard to believe
This is so unserious 😭 pic.twitter.com/7VpHwXmLxF— gael (taylor's version) (@__glxz) May 29, 2025