May 30, 202511:56 am

What's the story

Beauty sells, and now it seems, so does Beauty's bathwater!

Confused? Well, let's clear it up for you.

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney has announced a collaboration with the natural soap brand Dr. Squatch.

The partnership will see the creation of a limited-edition soap called Sydney's Bathwater Bliss, which is made from her actual bathwater!

The product is "a perfect combination of the two best places on the planet: The outdoors and Sydney Sweeney's bathtub."