Committed mistakes, not crimes: Weinstein proclaims innocence in prison interview
What's the story
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has declared his innocence in a recent prison interview with American conservative commentator Candace Owens.
The interview was conducted while Weinstein is serving time for sexual crimes in New York. He criticized the accusations made against him and reiterated his claim of being "wrongfully convicted."
Despite his convictions in 2020 (which got overturned in 2024 due to irregularities) and 2022, Weinstein has maintained his innocence.
Accusations addressed
Weinstein dismissed accusations from Gwyneth Paltrow
In the interview, Weinstein called actor Gwyneth Paltrow's abuse allegations "complete fabrications." He confessed to having made a "pass" toward Paltrow, but claimed there was no contact.
"She thought the relationship was abusive. Anybody who was there, who witnessed that relationship with [Paltrow], it just turned into total friends," he recalled.
"There's pictures of her hugging me when I was sick and in the hospital and didn't think I was gonna make it in 1999."
Settlement explained
Weinstein reveals reason behind settling with Rose McGowan
Weinstein also spoke about his settlement with actor Rose McGowan, who accused him of paying her $1,00,000 to remain silent about a sexual encounter at the Sundance Film Festival.
"I settled with Rose McGowan," he said, explaining the money was given to keep his infidelity from his then-wife, Eve Chilton.
"I gave her $1,00,000, you know, to say...just don't tell my wife, don't get me in trouble."
Weinstein called infidelity a "terrible mistake" but proclaimed he "didn't commit these crimes."
Prison life
Weinstein's current activities and trial
Despite his fall from grace, the 73-year-old revealed that he's been helping industry friends with their films from prison.
"I have friends who are still in the industry who slip me their screenplays and ask me for notes," he said. "So I'm not doing anything for me, but I'm doing things for others."
Currently, Weinstein is on trial on sexual crime charges.
Part of the interview was uploaded on YouTube, and the entire clip is available for Owens's paid members.