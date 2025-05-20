What's the story

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has declared his innocence in a recent prison interview with American conservative commentator Candace Owens.

The interview was conducted while Weinstein is serving time for sexual crimes in New York. He criticized the accusations made against him and reiterated his claim of being "wrongfully convicted."

Despite his convictions in 2020 (which got overturned in 2024 due to irregularities) and 2022, Weinstein has maintained his innocence.