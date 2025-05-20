Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5' as a new character
What's the story
Renowned comedian Conan O'Brien has been announced as the voice of a new character, Smarty Pants, in the upcoming film Toy Story 5.
The news was revealed during Disney's Licensing Expo presentation on Monday.
In an Instagram video message, O'Brien expressed his excitement about joining the iconic franchise, stating, "Isn't that crazy? Legendary franchise. These films are amazing. I can't believe this!"
Role selection
O'Brien's initial interest in voicing Woody and Buzz
Initially, O'Brien was interested in voicing Woody, a part already promised to Tom Hanks.
Sharing the experience, he jokingly said, "And I was like, 'Uh, you kinda been there and done that. You know? You're in a bit of a rut, don't you think?' And they said, 'No, Tom Hanks, it's his role.'"
He then went for Buzz Lightyear's role, but Tim Allen won it.
Character preference
'I don't even wanna play Woody or Buzz anymore...'
Despite his initial interest in Woody and Buzz, O'Brien was happy with his new role.
"But anyway, then they showed me this new character, Smarty Pants. It's the best character of them all. I far prefer this character," he said.
"I don't even wanna play Woody or Buzz anymore, even if they beg me. I'm Smarty Pants; I love this!"
No further details about Smarty Pants were revealed.
Casting updates
New and returning cast members in 'Toy Story 5'
Along with O'Brien, Toy Story 5 will also have new voice cast members, including Ernie Hudson, who will be taking in the role of action figure Combat Carl from the late Carl Weathers, and Anna Faris will be joining the star-studded line-up.
Joan Cusack is expected to reprise her role as Jessie.
O'Brien recently hosted Conan O'Brien Must Go for HBO Max and starred in Mary Bronstein's comedy If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.