What's the story

Renowned comedian Conan O'Brien has been announced as the voice of a new character, Smarty Pants, in the upcoming film Toy Story 5.

The news was revealed during Disney's Licensing Expo presentation on Monday.

In an Instagram video message, O'Brien expressed his excitement about joining the iconic franchise, stating, "Isn't that crazy? Legendary franchise. These films are amazing. I can't believe this!"