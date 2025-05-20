What's the story

Singer Neha Bhasin has accused blogger and designer Nancy Tyagi of falsely claiming that her dress for the Cannes Film Festival was self-stitched.

Bhasin took to Instagram to point out the striking resemblance between a corset worn by Tyagi on the Cannes red carpet and one she had worn months earlier.

She posted a picture of herself in the same outfit with the caption, "Same same."