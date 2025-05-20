All we know about Nancy Tyagi-Neha Bhasin's Cannes outfit controversy
What's the story
Singer Neha Bhasin has accused blogger and designer Nancy Tyagi of falsely claiming that her dress for the Cannes Film Festival was self-stitched.
Bhasin took to Instagram to point out the striking resemblance between a corset worn by Tyagi on the Cannes red carpet and one she had worn months earlier.
She posted a picture of herself in the same outfit with the caption, "Same same."
Twitter Post
Take a look at Bhasin's Story
Singer Neha Bhasin has questioned influencer Nancy Tyagi’s claim of stitching her own Cannes outfit, sparking mixed reactions online. 😱😳— India Forums (@indiaforums) May 19, 2025
While Nancy’s self-made red carpet look earned her massive praise, Neha’s remark has led to a heated debate around authenticity,… pic.twitter.com/w0bVzc1BBT
Dress purchase
Even store owner claimed Tyagi bought outfit from them
Further complicating matters, Surbhi Gupta, the founder of The Source Bombay, a boutique store in Bandra, alleged it was their outfit.
She told The Free Press Journal that Tyagi had bought the corset dress for ₹25,000 ahead of Cannes.
Gupta clarified that while Tyagi might have added a cape to modify the ensemble, the original was theirs.
She insisted the original design belonged to her boutique and deserved credit for the base look.
DIY claim
Tyagi's DIY dress claim questioned amid controversy
Known for her DIY couture, Tyagi had earlier posted about her Cannes dress, dedicating the hue to her mother, and revealing it took her a month to complete.
However, now, the claim has been questioned, thanks to Bhasin's accusation.
Tyagi's transformation videos and reputation for sewing her own outfits have made her a popular name among younger viewers who admire her hustle and honesty.
Twitter Post
Tyagi's look at the red carpet
Nancy Tyagi at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 ✨🥰/2#Nancy#NancyTyagipic.twitter.com/W3Qcnzv4nR— WV - Media (@wvmediaa) May 18, 2025
Public response
Public reaction to the dress controversy
The fact that Bhasin had worn the exact same corset back in December 2024 has piqued public interest.
While some fans and followers are questioning Tyagi's claims, others are backing the former's right to remix and restyle what she has bought.
The latest controversy has opened a can of worms about the authenticity and transparency of the fashion industry, especially with DIY claims.