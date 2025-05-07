What's the story

K-pop sensation Lisa, who recently marked her acting debut in The White Lotus 3, is at the center of controversy for her outfit choice for the 2025 Met Gala.

The Thai singer, 28, wore a Louis Vuitton ensemble that appeared to bear an illustration of civil rights icon Rosa Parks's face on her lingerie.

The event, hosted at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, saw Lisa in a pearl-encrusted black blazer and sheer tights with Vuitton's signature symbols.