20-year-old student dies of heart attack mid-speech in Maharashtra
A heart-wrenching incident was reported from a college function in Paranda taluka of Maharashtra's Dharashiv, where a 20-year-old student died of a heart attack while delivering her speech.
The incident happened at the Maharshi Guruvarya RG Shinde Mahavidyalaya.
In the clip of the incident that has gone viral, Varsha Kharat is seen addressing her college in Marathi and sharing light moments with them before suddenly collapsing midway.
Midway through her speech, her pace slowed down, and she suddenly collapsed, prompting many around her to rush to her aid.
She was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where she was declared brought dead, according to media reports.
The unfortunate incident isn't an isolated case. It adds to the instances where youngsters have suffered sudden cardiac arrests.
Rising cases of cardiac arrests among young people
Just recently in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a couple's silver wedding anniversary celebration turned tragic when the husband died of a heart attack while dancing with his wife.
Meanwhile, a popular Garba trainer, fondly known as the 'Garba King,' collapsed on stage during a Garba event in Chakan.
The crowd watched Ashok Mali dance energetically with his son, Bhavesh. Witnesses noted that Ashok suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed to his knees.