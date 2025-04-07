What's the story

A heart-wrenching incident was reported from a college function in Paranda taluka of Maharashtra's Dharashiv, where a 20-year-old student died of a heart attack while delivering her speech.

The incident happened at the Maharshi Guruvarya RG Shinde Mahavidyalaya.

In the clip of the incident that has gone viral, Varsha Kharat is seen addressing her college in Marathi and sharing light moments with them before suddenly collapsing midway.