Kunal Kamra challenges FIR over 'gaddar' comment in Bombay HC
What's the story
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has moved the Bombay High Court to quash an FIR registered against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The Madras High Court had previously granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail, observing that he was unable to approach courts in Maharashtra due to violent threats made against him by political party activists.
Controversial remarks
Kamra's 'Gaddar' comment sparks controversy
The controversy originated from a parody song Kamra sang in a stand-up show, in which he mentions a 'gaddar' (traitor).
This is reportedly in reference to Shinde's departure from the united Shiv Sena party under Uddhav Thackeray and joining forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Shinde's departure split the Shiv Sena, whose faction later allied with the BJP to form the government in the state.
Legal action
FIR filed against Kamra by Shiv Sena MLA
Kamra has been charged under Sections 353(1)(b), 353(2) (public mischief), and 356(2) (defamation) on the basis of Shiv Sena MLA Muraji Patel's complaint.
The Khar police have summoned him thrice in this case since the FIR, but he didn't appear even once.
The last summons was on April 5, after Shiv Sena activists vandalized the Mumbai studio and hotel premises, when he had mocked Shinde.
Platform action
BookMyShow removes Kamra's content following complaint
After the Kamra controversy, BookMyShow has taken down all of his content from its platform and dropped him from the list of artists listed on its website.
The move comes after a formal request was made by Rahool N Kanal, Yuva Sena General Secretary of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.
Kanal stressed that "continuing to facilitate ticket sales for his events could be perceived as an endorsement of his divisive rhetoric which may have serious repercussions for public sentiment."