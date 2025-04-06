Jagjit Singh Dallewal ends 131-day fast, vows to continue fight
What's the story
Prominent farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has ended his 131-day hunger strike at a Kisan mahapanchayat in Fatehgarh Sahib.
His decision to call off the fast came under relentless demands from farmers across the country and pleas from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu.
Skeptical about the government's promises, Dallewal pledges to fight for minimum support prices on crops, join upcoming talks with ministers.
Fast conclusion
Dallewal's fast: A response to farmers' demands
Dallewal started his hunger strike on 26 November, 2024, and vowed to continue till all 12 demands were fulfilled.
However, he called it off after receiving requests from across the states to tour and mobilize farmers for a nationwide struggle.
"Even as I wanted to continue with the fast till all the 12 demands are met, but as more and more demands were pouring in... I decided to accept those appeals," he said.
Ongoing struggle
Dallewal's unwavering commitment to farmers' rights
Dallewal has once again assured that the fight for legal minimum support prices on crops as per C2+50% will continue.
He called upon all farmers to stay ready and assured them that they would launch their movement again at an appropriate time if needed.
"The struggle to realize the legal right of minimum support price on crops as per C2+50% will continue," he said.
Commitment to future protests
Dallewal's past experiences and future plans
Dallewal announced that he would attend the next meeting with central ministers on May 4, despite a lack of trust in the government after previous arrests of farm leaders.
He said they would attend the next round of meetings even if they were arrested again.
Dallewal started his hunger strike at Khanauri morcha, but was interrupted by police, and continued his fast in the hospital.