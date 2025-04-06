What's the story

The Bombay High Court has directed the Mumbai Suburban District's Deputy Collector (General) to reconsider the citizenship of Ila Jatin Popat.

Popat, a Ugandan national, has lived in India for over 60 years. She had arrived in the country as a 10-year-old with her mother on valid documents.

The court noted the review should be fair and not based on any earlier decisions.