India's 1st vertical-lift sea bridge inaugurated: Everything you must know
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu today. It is India's first-ever vertical-lift sea bridge.
During the launch ceremony, he also commissioned a Coast Guard ship which sailed under the bridge and launched a new train service from Rameswaram to Tambaram.
The new 2.07km-long bridge in Ramanathapuram district, connects Rameswaram island to Mandapam on the mainland.
Infrastructure
It can be vertically lifted up to 17m
Built for ₹535 crore by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, the New Pamban Bridge stands testimony to India's engineering prowess and visionary infrastructure development.
With a 72.5m vertical lift span which can be elevated up to 17m, it provides safe passage for ships below.
Future-ready design
Designed to accommodate increased rail traffic
The New Pamban Bridge is constructed to accommodate two railway tracks, though trains will currently run on a single line.
It has been cleared for trains running up to 80km/h and has been designed to accommodate higher rail traffic and heavier loads.
The bridge is expected to last over 100 years, with special engineering techniques employed to reduce maintenance requirements.
Durability
Specially built to minimize maintenance
The New Pamban Bridge has been constructed using reinforced stainless steel, fully welded joints, high-grade protective paint, and a polysiloxane coating to ensure that it does not corrode in harsh marine environments.
Its modern design and technology have made it comparable to globally renowned structures such as the Golden Gate Bridge in the US, Tower Bridge in the UK, and Oresund Bridge between Denmark and Sweden.