What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu today. It is India's first-ever vertical-lift sea bridge.

During the launch ceremony, he also commissioned a Coast Guard ship which sailed under the bridge and launched a new train service from Rameswaram to Tambaram.

The new 2.07km-long bridge in Ramanathapuram district, connects Rameswaram island to Mandapam on the mainland.