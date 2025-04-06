345 vehicles destroyed in fire at Delhi Police storage area
What's the story
A major blaze gutted a malkhana (storehouse) of the Delhi Police in the Wazirabad area of North East Delhi.
A total of 345 vehicles were gutted in the fire, said an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).
The fire was brought under control after two hours by seven firefighting units, which were rushed to the spot after a call was received at 4:30am on Sunday.
The fire was doused by 6:20am, a DFS official said.
Recurring issue
Wazirabad storage area has history of fire incidents
Of the 345 vehicles destroyed in the mishap, most were two-wheelers (260). Cars accounted for 85 of them.
This isn't the first time the Wazirabad malkhana has been hit by a fire. The most recent one before this was in August 2024, when 280 vehicles were gutted.
This is also the second fire outbreak at a malkhana in three days. The first was at a Delhi Traffic Police PIT in Nehru Place on Thursday, where around 100 vehicles were gutted.