A major blaze gutted a malkhana (storehouse) of the Delhi Police in the Wazirabad area of North East Delhi.

A total of 345 vehicles were gutted in the fire, said an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The fire was brought under control after two hours by seven firefighting units, which were rushed to the spot after a call was received at 4:30am on Sunday.

The fire was doused by 6:20am, a DFS official said.