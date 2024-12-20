Summarize Simplifying... In short The winter session of Parliament saw a tumultuous turn of events, including a police case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accused by the BJP of inciting a scuffle.

The Congress party refuted these allegations, sparking protests that led to a ban on demonstrations at Parliament House.

Next Article Next Article

Winter session of Parliament will conclude today

Winter session ends today; everything that has happened so far

By Chanshimla Varah 10:05 am Dec 20, 202410:05 am

What's the story The Winter Session of the Parliament will end on Friday after four weeks of severe disruptions and protests. One of the session's main highlights was the introduction of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill. The proposed legislation aims to hold Lok Sabha, Assembly, and local body elections—both urban and rural—within the same year. The Centre is likely to move this bill on the last day to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee of 27 Lok Sabha and 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Legal action

BJP files complaint against Rahul Gandhi

Another key incident during the session was a police case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had filed a complaint accusing Gandhi of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle at the Parliament premises. The Delhi Police registered an FIR but omitted the charge of "attempt to murder." The confrontation took place on Thursday at the Makar Dwar entrance of Parliament, where BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured.

Counterclaim

Congress counters BJP's allegations

The Congress party refuted these allegations, claiming that BJP MPs physically manhandled Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal termed the case against Gandhi a "badge of honor." The protests were sparked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in Rajya Sabha, which were seen as insulting to BR Ambedkar.

Defense and directives

PM Modi defends Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker issues directives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Shah's defense, alleging Congress was using "malicious lies" to hide their misdeeds. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reportedly issued directives banning protests at Parliament House gates after the ruckus. "Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued strict instructions that no political party, Member of Parliament or groups of members will hold any dharna and demonstration at building gates of Parliament House," parliament sources told PTI.

Criticism and demand

Opposition's motion to remove Dhankhar as Rajya Sabha chairman rejected

Last week, the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) moved a no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 10. The motion, filed with the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, accuses Dhankhar of partisan conduct. However, on Thursday, the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha rejected the opposition's no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar, citing a lack of 14-day notice and Dhankhar's incorrect spelling.

George Soros

Chaos over alleged Sonia and Soros link

The opposition had filed the motion after the Parliament witnessed chaos as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition MPs clashed over issues such as alleged links of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with businessman George Soros. BJP MPs accused their rivals of not letting Parliament function, but the opposition hit back, saying they weren't being allowed to raise important issues like violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and farmers' protests.