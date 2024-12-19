Summarize Simplifying... In short Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Indian politician, has been accused of misbehavior by a female MP from Nagaland, who claimed she felt "extremely uncomfortable" due to his close physical proximity and loud voice.

This follows another accusation by a BJP MP who alleged that Gandhi pushed an MP, causing injury.

This follows another accusation by a BJP MP who alleged that Gandhi pushed an MP, causing injury.

Amidst these allegations, opposition protests have intensified, demanding the resignation of Amit Shah over his controversial statement about Ambedkar, a revered figure in Indian politics.

BJP MP Phangnon Konyak has written to RS chairman

'Rahul Gandhi misbehaved with me, felt extremely uncomfortable': Woman MP

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party MP Phangnon Konyak has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misbehaving with her during a protest in Parliament. In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Konyak alleged that Gandhi's close physical proximity and loud voice made her uncomfortable. She was participating in a peaceful protest against the Congress's actions toward Dr. BR Ambedkar when the alleged incident took place.

Protest confrontation

Konyak details alleged misbehavior by Gandhi

Konyak elaborated on the incident in her letter, saying she was standing under the Makar Dwaar staircase with a placard when Gandhi and other Congress members came to her. "He misbehaved with me in a loud voice and his physical proximity to me was so close that I being a lady member felt extremely uncomfortable," she wrote. She stressed that as a woman and ST community member from Nagaland, this encounter deeply hurt her dignity.

Twitter Post

Read her full letter to RS chairman

Previous allegations

Gandhi faces another accusation from BJP MP

This incident comes after a separate accusation by BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who alleged that Gandhi pushed an MP, who fell on him, injuring his head. Gandhi has denied the allegations, saying it was the BJP MPs who obstructed and pushed him as he entered Parliament. The confrontation happened when protesting MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and the BJP met at Makar Dwar.

Escalating protests

Opposition intensifies protests, demands Amit Shah's resignation

The opposition has stepped up its protests, demanding the resignation of Amit Shah over his statement, "It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar.' If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven in all seven lives." They held slogans like "Main Bhi Ambedkar" and "maafi maango." Gandhi led one such protest dressed in blue—a color associated with Ambedkar—and staged a walk to Parliament's Makar Dar.