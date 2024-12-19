Summarize Simplifying... In short A no-confidence motion against Dhankhar, the Rajya Sabha chairman, led by the Congress and supported by over 50 MPs from various parties, has been rejected.

The motion, accusing Dhankhar of partisan conduct, was filed amidst parliamentary chaos over issues like alleged links of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with businessman George Soros, and violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

The motion has over 50 signatures

Opposition's motion to remove Dhankhar as Rajya Sabha chairman rejected

By Chanshimla Varah 03:38 pm Dec 19, 202403:38 pm

What's the story The deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha has rejected the opposition's no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing a lack of 14-day notice and Dhankhar's incorrect spelling. "After carefully going through the provisions of the Constitution, the Rules of Rajya Sabha and past precedents, I observe, at the outset, that the motion is not in proper format," PTI quoted the ruling as saying.

Ruling

Impeachment notice was aimed at damaging constitutional institution: Deputy chairman

In the ruling, Harivansh Narayan Singh also said that the impeachment notice was aimed at damaging the constitutional institution of the country. As per the 14-day rule mentioned in Article 67(B), a "vice president may be removed...by a resolution of the Council of States...and agreed to by the House of the People; but no resolution for the purpose of this clause shall be moved unless at least fourteen days' notice has been given of the intention to move the resolution."

Motion

Motion alleges Dhankhar of partisan conduct

The Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had moved the no-confidence motion against Dhankhar on December 10. The motion, filed with the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, accuses Dhankhar of partisan conduct. It has 60 signatures of MPs from various parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Motion prospects

Opposition's no-confidence motion unlikely to succeed

The motion needs a simple majority in both Houses to be passed. The opposition had filed the motion after the Parliament witnessed chaos as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition MPs clashed over issues such as alleged links of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with businessman George Soros. BJP MPs accused their rivals of not letting Parliament function, but the opposition hit back, saying they weren't being allowed to raise important issues like violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and farmers' protests.