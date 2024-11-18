Summarize Simplifying... In short Manipur, India, is under an indefinite curfew and internet blackout due to escalating ethnic violence, sparked by the discovery of six bodies linked to a militant shootout.

The unrest has led to attacks on government officials' homes and calls for military action.

NIA takes over three cases from Manipur police

Manipur violence: Curfew imposed in Imphal West and Imphal East

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:38 pm Nov 18, 202402:38 pm

What's the story The Manipur government has imposed a curfew in Imphal West and Imphal East amid rising violence. Security has also been beefed up around the residences of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and at Raj Bhavan. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also taken over three cases of the unrest from the state police on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Security meeting

Union Home Minister to review Manipur's security situation

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a crucial meeting to review the security situation in Manipur. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka are among the top officials likely to attend the meeting. The state has been under an indefinite curfew and internet blackout as authorities try to restore order.

Unrest details

Ethnic strife and violence escalate in Manipur

The ongoing unrest in Manipur comes after protests over the discovery of six decomposed bodies, allegedly connected to a shootout in Jiribam where 10 Kuki militants were killed. The state has been reeling under ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023, resulting in over 220 deaths and displacing thousands. Recent violence erupted after bodies of women and children were discovered, triggering attacks on residences of ministers and MLAs.

Public outrage

Protesters target government officials' homes

Protesters have also targeted the homes of government officials, demanding justice for the deceased. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has demanded military action against militants within 24 hours and the repeal of AFSPA. The Union Home Ministry warned of strict action against those involved in violent activities, with more troops likely to be deployed after Shah's meeting.

Political developments

Manipur government seeks AFSPA review, NPP withdraws support

The Manipur government has asked the Centre to review and withdraw AFSPA from some areas declared disturbed under Section 3 of AFSPA 1958. In a major political development, Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) withdrew support from the BJP-led NDA state government, citing failure to restore normalcy. The NPP's move reflects increasing political instability in the state amid rampant violence.