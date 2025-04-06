What's the story

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Gurugram under yellow alert, predicting a spike in temperatures by 3-5°C next week.

Daytime temperatures would be between 40-42°C, and heatwave conditions are likely from Sunday to Tuesday.

However, the IMD has also predicted a Western Disturbance on April 9 and 10 that might bring some temporary relief by reducing temperatures by 2-3 degrees.