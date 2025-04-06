IMD issues yellow alert as Gurugram braces for heatwave conditions
What's the story
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Gurugram under yellow alert, predicting a spike in temperatures by 3-5°C next week.
Daytime temperatures would be between 40-42°C, and heatwave conditions are likely from Sunday to Tuesday.
However, the IMD has also predicted a Western Disturbance on April 9 and 10 that might bring some temporary relief by reducing temperatures by 2-3 degrees.
Weather patterns
Gurugram's temperature fluctuations: A closer look
Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 16.9°C on Saturday, a small dip from Friday's 17.5°C.
The IMD attributed the fall to westerly winds at 22km/h.
However, despite the little fluctuations, the IMD has predicted a rise in temperatures in the next few days over many parts of Haryana, including isolated pockets like Gurugram that might experience heatwave conditions.
Advisory
Health risks associated with rising temperatures
The IMD has said a heatwave is declared when temperatures touch 40°C or above, at least 4.5 degrees above normal.
However, moderate heat is bearable for most, but it carries a "moderate health risk" for infants, the elderly, and chronic patients.
IMD has advised these people to stay away from direct sun, wear light cotton clothes, and cover heads during this period of extreme weather.
Air quality
Gurugram's air quality remains moderate amid rising temperatures
Despite rising temperatures, Gurugram's air quality has dipped but stayed in the 'moderate' zone, with an AQI of 184 from 118 yesterday.
System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) predicts that though it will stay moderate on Sunday, it could drop to 'poor' by Monday, signalling a potential deterioration in conditions.