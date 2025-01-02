Summarize Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court of India has criticized the Punjab government for not providing medical aid to fasting farmer, Dallewal, who is protesting for farmers' rights.

The court has directed the authorities to either hospitalize Dallewal or provide onsite medical support, and has scheduled a further hearing for next Monday.

Dallewal, a cancer patient, has been fasting indefinitely, demanding the Union government to guarantee minimum support price for crops. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Dallewal has been on a hunger strike since November 26

'His life...precious': SC criticizes Punjab for not hospitalizing fasting farmer

By Chanshimla Varah 01:59 pm Jan 02, 202501:59 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Punjab government for not shifting farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to a hospital. Dallewal has been on a hunger strike since November 26, demanding the Union government accept farmers' demands, including a statutory guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. The court clarified hospitalization doesn't mean Dallewal has to end his fast but ensures medical aid is available.

Misinterpretation

Court criticizes Punjab government's approach

Justice Surya Kant slammed the Punjab government's stance, saying, "Your attitude is that there should be no conciliation." He said Dallewal's health should be taken care of and he can continue his protest under medical supervision. The court also took exception to misinformation circulated by media and officials that it wanted Dallewal to break his fast.

Aid condition

Dallewal's stand on medical aid and court's response

Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh had said Dallewal would accept medical aid if the Centre agreed to talks. To this, Justice Kant said, "Please explain one thing Mr. Advocate General. There appears to be a deliberate attempt in the entire media where your state government officers are trying to create an impression that there is a persuasion by the court to Mr. Dallewal to break the fast."

Directive

Court's directive to Punjab authorities

The court had asked Punjab authorities to either shift Dallewal to a hospital or provide onsite medical support, citing concerns over potential "physical jostling" during relocation. In September, a committee was formed to negotiate with protesting farmers at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana. The court warned if state efforts fail, the Union must intervene, though the latter believes its involvement could worsen the situation.

Upcoming hearing

Further hearing scheduled for next Monday

The matter will be heard further next Monday, along with a fresh petition from Dallewal, which deals with larger issues of farmers' protests. Dallewal has been on an indefinite fast since November 26 at the Khanauri border, demanding that the Union government accept farmers' demands, including a statutory guarantee for MSP for crops. Dallewal, who is a cancer patient, also suffers from age-related ailments.