NRI charged ₹10,000 for 'free' wheelchair services at Nizamuddin station
A porter at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi has been stripped of his license after he charged an NRI passenger ₹10,000 for wheelchair services and luggage assistance. The incident occurred on December 28 and was reported by the passenger's daughter Payal. She filed a complaint with the Railways after learning that the wheelchair assistance is provided free of charge at stations.
Porter identified through CCTV footage, made to return money
The porter was identified via CCTV footage and was asked to return ₹9,000 to the family. After an investigation into the incident, Northern Railways canceled the porter's badge under a "zero-tolerance policy" for such misconduct. Reacting to the incident, the divisional railway manager said he was shocked and reiterated the Railways's commitment to passenger safety and convenience.
Railway authorities express shock, assure strict action
He added that such incidents tarnish the image of the Railways and erode passenger trust and promised strict action against those found guilty. The railway administration has also requested passengers to immediately contact helpline number 139 if they face any issues during their journey. According to the government, "Wheelchairs are provided by Railways and are given to attendant of the Divyangjan absolutely 'free of cost' to escort them from and to the trains."