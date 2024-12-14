Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi schools have received another round of bomb threats via email, despite no suspicious items being found in previous searches.

'Buildings shall be brought down': Delhi schools receive threats again

What's the story Several schools in Delhi, including Delhi Public School in RK Puram and Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj, received bomb threat emails for the second consecutive day on Saturday. The threats were sent from an email address named childrenofallah@outlook.com at 6:12am, according to ANI. The ominous message warned that despite the absence of students on Saturday, "the buildings shall be brought down."

The email read, "Allah sees your efforts to resist his punishment. But they are futile. For no mortal being can escape the judgement of Allah." "On Saturday where students may not be there in your buildings, is when the buildings shall be brought down. Our bomb vests are blessed by the Prophet Muhammad. They shall not fail their goal. Our children are brave servants of Allah. They shall complete their task," it added.

The Delhi Police, bomb detection teams, and fire officials rushed to the threats. However, despite conducting thorough searches at all the locations mentioned in the emails, no suspicious items were found. This incident is similar to Friday's case when over 30 schools received hoax bomb threats traced back to sources outside of India.

In light of these threats, the Delhi High Court had in November directed the Delhi Government and Police to formulate a detailed action plan. The plan should also include a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deal with bomb threats. The court has given an eight-week deadline to implement the measures, as authorities continue to investigate the source of these threats.